The tensions that made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘upset’ during their final royal engagement

The tensions that made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘upset’ during their...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly ’emotional and upset’ during their final royal engagement.

According to the Daily Mail, behind the scenes tensions upset the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after they were excluded from the Queen’s arrival party.

Before the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan were reportedly told they would not be permitted to join the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton in the main VIP party.

Insiders have claimed the couple were told to make their own way to their seats before the arrival of other senior royals, alongside the Earl and the Countess of Wessex.

NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan joined the royal family at a Westminster Abbey Commonwealth Day service, the first time they’ve been seen publicly with Prince William and Kate in months and their final engagement as working members of the royal family. https://t.co/SSum5cv2qn pic.twitter.com/amQEn5PqKd — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 9, 2020

But in an attempt to diffuse unnecessary tension, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge offered to join Harry and Meghan at the last minute as they waited in their seats for the Queen, Charles and Camilla to arrive.

The last minute decision was clearly apparent, as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s inclusion in the main royal party was already printed on 2,000 orders of service.