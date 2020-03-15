Tamara Ecclestone denies ‘bust-up’ with blogger at restaurant

However, she did confront the blogger after "years of upsetting and untrue online trolling"

Tamara Ecclestone has denied rumours that she was involved in a “bust up” with a blogger at a London restaurant.

The heiress hosted a brunch at Granger and Co in Chelsea on March 5th, where The Mirror reported that the mother-of-one allegedly got into an argument.

The row allegedly occurred between Tamara and high society blogger Matthew Steeples.

Matthew told the Sunday Mirror: “A load of people carriers turned up outside and her bodyguards were there. She said that I was a disgusting person slagging off her dad Bernie. One of the managers came out and said ‘Miss Ecclestone, calm yourself down.'”

“I called the police and they were there within three minutes. I think one of the cops was a bit starstruck when they saw Tamara.”

Matthew recently described Tamara’s father father Bernie as a “poisonous dwarf” who is “renowned for his meanness with money.”

However, a representative for the heiress told The Mail Online:

“Following years of upsetting and untrue online trolling, which has caused Tamara and her family a great deal of distress, Tamara calmly used the sighting of Matthew Steeples to offer him an opportunity to repeat his keyboard abuse to her face.”

“He did not wish to do so and so Tamara calmly walked away.”

A spokesperson for the restaurant also claimed: “Tamara did not raise her voice nor come close enough to Mr Steeples to warrant his false allegations.”

“It was totally unnecessary for the police to be called to the restaurant.”