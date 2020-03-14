Stormzy linked to Victoria’s Secret model – months after splitting from Maya Jama

Stormzy is reportedly dating Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgrem.

According to The Sun, the grime rapper has fallen “head over heels” for the Victoria’s Secret model, after meeting her backstage at a gig in Stockholm.

It’s believed Stormzy wants to take Yasmine on his upcoming tour of the US, which kicks off in May.

A pal said: “Stormzy is bowled over. As soon as he met Yasmine backstage, he knew he wanted to spend quality time with her.”

“He has been desperate to keep it under wraps in the hope they can forge a lasting relationship.”

Yasmine reportedly met Stormzy after she persuaded security officials to let her backstage during his gig at the Annexet arena in Stockholm back in February.

Stormzy has been single ever since he split from TV presenter Maya Jama last August after four years together.

On his new album Heavy Is The Head, the rapper admitted to cheating on her.