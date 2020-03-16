Stacey Solomon opens up about ‘coronavirus anxiety’

"I'm anxious at the minute - probably to do with a certain virus"

Stacey Solomon has opened up about dealing with her anxiety surrounding the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The TV personality broke into a dance as she prepared dinner for her family in a bid to distract herself from the ongoing news of the global pandemic.

“I’m anxious at the minute – probably to do with a certain virus,” she told her Instagram followers.

“Sometimes I just have to get my stupid side out and take my mind off of everything…”

She then broke out into dance while still peeling potatoes at her kitchen worktop.

As she moved on to preparing her spring onions, she dropped to the floor to throw shapes in her kitchen.

“I’m pretty sure peeling spring onions on the floor is actually more effective,” she joked.

As she moved to the sink, she said: “Always wash your veg, it’s as important as washing your hands.”

She then lifted the colander full of vegetables up in the air and let the water droplets fall onto her head.

“I’m freezing and my hair is going to smell of spring onions, but it took my mind off things for a while,” she laughed.