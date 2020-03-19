Stacey Solomon caught wearing pyjamas while filming Loose Women

The panel show is being filmed without an audience amid the coronavirus pandemic

Stacey Solomon wore her pyjama bottoms to work today, as she filmed a live episode of Loose Women.

The celebrity mum was properly dressed from the waist up – but under the desk, she sneakily wore her PJ’s.

Stacey has tried to conceal the fact she was wearing pyjamas, but her secret was revealed when she took part in a remake of Queen’s I Want to Break Free video with her fellow panellists.

Do not adjust your TV screens. We’re just letting loose 😉#LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/Li4jikAyYW — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 19, 2020

Confessing to her below-the-desk attire, Stacey said: “The worst of it is that I kept my pyjama bottoms on because I didn’t think we’d be getting up from the desk.”

Earlier today, Stacey admitted she was nervous going to work today due to the coronavirus outbreak.

To make herself feel better, she made some homemade hand sanitizer to bring to work.