Singer Duffy reveals she was raped, drugged and held captive in emotional post

Singer Duffy has revealed she was held captive and raped in a shocking Instagram post.
The Welsh singer, 35, opened up about why she has stayed away from the spotlight, admitting she has been left “broken.”
” You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this,” she wrote.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
The Mercy singer had taken a break after releasing her second album.
The popstar has received huge praise since posting the emotional statement.
My god the post from Duffy is heart shattering . All love to her. And let us all be gentle as she asks #duffy
— suzanne moore (@suzanne_moore) February 25, 2020
You poor, poor woman. What an appalling thing. All love and gentleness to you, brave stranger. xxx #duffy
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) February 25, 2020
Oh my God #Duffy every music station should play your songs all evening. #Mercy #WarwickAvenue #Imscared
— Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) February 25, 2020
Feeling shocked and speechless about what happened to Duffy. I loved her music so much back then 💔 pic.twitter.com/nl7nkH1XU3
— Frida Kelle (@fridakelle_) February 25, 2020