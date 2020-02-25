Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman reveal plans to start a FAMILY

"We are very family orientated"

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have revealed that they are planning on starting a family together.

The couple told The Sun that they hope to have four children once they become financially stable.

Luke T said: “We want four kids.”

He added: “We’ve said once we’re stable financially, and in our relationship, I think we’d do it.”

The couple are also planning to move in together.

The pair have decided to move to Windsor, which is in between Luke and Siannise’s family homes.

“We are very family orientated and that’s why we are so connected as well because we have the same feelings about family,” Siannise said.

“Kids are always something I’ve wanted and I know it is what Luke wants, too.”

Siannise added that the couple will name one of their children Rocky, after the baby doll they cared for in the Love Island parenting challenge:

“Rocky is a set name for him. It took me a while to agree to it in the parenting challenge, I had to go along with it.”