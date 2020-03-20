‘She f****ed up’ – Biggs Chris breaks silence over Rebecca Gormley’s night with Michael Griffiths

The Love Island contestant says she is begging for forgiveness

Biggs Chris has broken his silence over Love Island star Rebecca Gormley’s alleged night with former contestant Michael Griffiths.

The new couple have hit a rough patch, after Rebecca spent the night at Michael’s house after a night out – but she has insisted nothing actually happened.

Speaking to the Sun, Biggs, who appeared on Love Island during Casa Amor, said Rebecca knows she “f***ed” up.

“Michael did try to call me that night while I was asleep and when I spoke to him he was like, ‘look what was I meant to do with her? She was drunk’.”

“Obviously the person who was in the wrong was Rebecca.”

“In my head I’m like, ‘Rebecca you f***ed up’. But at the same time if people knew the truth they’d understand it.”

Biggs admitted that people have warned him off Rebecca and revealed how he will take things slow with the 21-year-old.

“This made me want to take things even slower, but everything is good. It’s just in my head I’m wary,” he reassured.

“I think I need to spend more time with her to see if she’s trustworthy. I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people saying I need to be careful and warning me off Rebecca,” he explained.