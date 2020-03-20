Ryan Thomas shares first photo with his newborn son during self-isolation

Ryan Thomas has shared a sweet snap with his newborn son during self-isolation.
The actor and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed their first child last week, and named him Roman Ravello Thomas.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 35-year-old posted a photo of him carrying Roman in a baby carrier.
He captioned the post: “Our first walk.. this one makes staying home so much better 💙.”
Ryan, Lucy and Roman have been in self-isolation since returning home from the hospital a few days ago.
After leaving the hospital, Lucy shared a gorgeous photo of her and Ryan leaving the hospital ward with their newborn son.
She captioned the post: “This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever. When we left hospital to head home with our new baby.”
“On our way home I’ve never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life 😆 I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy 💙.”
View this post on Instagram
Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.
Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.
Listen on iTunes and Spotify: