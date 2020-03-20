The actor welcomed his first child with Lucy Mecklenburgh last week

Ryan Thomas shares first photo with his newborn son during self-isolation

Ryan Thomas has shared a sweet snap with his newborn son during self-isolation.

The actor and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed their first child last week, and named him Roman Ravello Thomas.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 35-year-old posted a photo of him carrying Roman in a baby carrier.

He captioned the post: “Our first walk.. this one makes staying home so much better 💙.”

Ryan, Lucy and Roman have been in self-isolation since returning home from the hospital a few days ago.

After leaving the hospital, Lucy shared a gorgeous photo of her and Ryan leaving the hospital ward with their newborn son.

She captioned the post: “This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever. When we left hospital to head home with our new baby.”

“On our way home I’ve never seen Ryan drive so slowly & sensibly in my life 😆 I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy 💙.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

