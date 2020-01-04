Rod Stewart charged with simple battery after he ‘punched security guard’ at luxury hotel

Rod Stewart charged with simple battery after he ‘punched security guard’ at...

Sir Rod Stewart has been charged with simply battery after he allegedly punched a security guard at a luxury hotel in Florida on New Year’s Eve.

According to police documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the incident took place at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31 at around 11pm.

Hotel security guard Jessie Dixon claimed that Rod, 74, and his son Sean, 39, got aggressive after he told them to leave the check-in area of a private event on NYE.

According to the police reports, Rod and Sean were trying to get into the event, even though they “were unauthorised to do so.”

Dixon told police that he put his hand on Sean’s chest after Rod’s son came close to his face.

Sean then allegedly shoved Dixon backwards, before Rod reportedly “stepped toward him and threw a punch,” striking the security guard in his left ribcage area.

When police spoke to Rod, the singer explained that they were trying to get the children in their group into the event.

According to the police report, Rod “apologised for his behaviour” but argued that the security guard “became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated.”

However, after police reviewed CCTV footage, they found that Sean and Rod were “the primary aggressors” during the incident.

Police found there was enough evidence to warrant charging Rod with one count of simple battery, but it’s not known if Sean will also face charges.

Rod has been ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5.