Robbie Williams rejected offer to front Queen for this emotional reason

Robbie Williams has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to front the iconic band Queen.

The singer explained that his “low self esteem” prevented him from taking up the role.

American Idol star Adam Lambert has been fronting Queen on world tours since 2011.

Speaking on SiriusXM, Robbie said: “Even though I’m very confident here on the microphone, I have very low self-esteem.”

“I just thought I’d save them the audacity of me even trying to step on a stage and be the same echelon as Freddie Mercury.”

“He, to me, is angelic. He’s godlike. It was just too scary.”

Robbie also expressed that he had too much on his plate at the time the opportunity was presented to him.

“I was doing stadiums myself at the time. I didn’t want to have to split it three ways, but that’s another story,” he said.

He also feels that Adam Lambert is the perfect performer for the gig: “Adam Lambert – if he wasn’t such a lovely person, which he is – I would just be terrified of him because of his pure talent. His voice is absolutely incredible.”

“He’s an incredible performer, and a lovely person to boot. I’m really pleased when I meet people that I’m just overawed by their talent – he gives me a talent hard-on – and they’re nice.”