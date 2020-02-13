Rebekah Vardy claims Coleen Rooney scandal left her hospitalised three times during her pregnancy

The 37-year-old was 7 months pregnant when the Wagatha Christie scandal began

Rebekah Vardy has claimed that her infamous spat with Coleen Rooney left her hospitalised three times during her pregnancy.

The press dubbed Wagatha Christie scandal kicked off in October 2019, when the 37-year-old was 7 months pregnant.

Coleen sparked a massive row with the fellow WAG after she posted a statement to her social media accounts claiming that Rebekah Vardy’s social media account had been selling stories about her to tabloid newspapers.

“For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories,” the statement began.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.”

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion,” Coleen wrote.

“To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had stories on there for a while).”

“Over the past five months, I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into The Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did,” she said.

“The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.”

Coleen continued: “It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however, I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.”

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It’s……… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rebekah denies the claims made by her former friend.

Speaking about the ordeal on Loose Women today, Rebekah revealed:

“It was really, really hard, it is probably up there with one of the worst things I have had to deal with apart from being abused by my stepfather.”

“It was hideous. I don’t think I was prepared for what was to come,” she confessed.

Rebekah revealed she received a lot of online abuse following the scandal and even had nasty messages about her unborn baby.

“The trolling was the worst part for me and my family. This was a whole new level.”

“I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one ‘you fat, ugly rat, I really hope you and your baby rot’,” she revealed.

“I ended up with several anxiety attacks, I ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones.”

Rebekah gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Olivia on December 28th 2019.