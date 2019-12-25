Home Royals Prince William and Kate Middleton greet crowds at annual Christmas Day service

Prince William and Kate Middleton greet crowds at annual Christmas Day service

They brought their children for the first time

By
Goss Team
-
SHARE

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the annual Christmas Day service this year.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent from the celebrations – the happy couple looked cheery and festive as they greeted crowds.

Kate stunned in a grey winter coat, pairing the look with a black hat.

Princess Charlotte meanwhile looked sweet in a black buttoned-up black coat with matching black shoes.

Prince William and Prince George both looked dapper in black coats.

Meanwhile the Queen looked as festive as ever in red.

Although it was her first time at the service, Princess Charlotte definitely stole the show, greeting people in the crowds herself.

It was the first time Prince Harry has not been in attendance, and is instead with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie in Canada.

Yesterday the couple’s family Christmas card was released on social media, showing the trio smiling by a Christmas tree.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR