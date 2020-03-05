Home Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happier than EVER as they arrive...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happier than EVER as they arrive at Endeavour Fund Awards

The couple are completing their final duties as Royals

By
Goss Team
-
SHARE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked happier than ever as they fulfilled one of their final duties as Royals.

The couple jetted to London to attend the Endeavor Awards, where the pair were all smiles for cameras as they arrived in the rain.

Meghan, 38, looked stunning in a bright blue fitted-dress by pal Victoria Beckham.

Harry, 35, looked dapper in a dark blue suit and matching blue tie. The parents of Archie looked confident and happy as they arrived at the awards.

Harry and Meghan were there to honour the achievements of injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

Before heading to the awards the couple had been spotted at Buckingham Palace, marking Meghan’s first return since announcing she and Harry were stepping back as Royals.

Fans took to social media to fawn over the couple, celebrating their return to the limelight:

On episode 36 of the Gosscast – Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor talk about their experience of the Royal Visit.

This week the girls joined the press pool and spent a day following Prince William and Kate Middleton on their Dublin visit.

They are spilling the Royal tea and chatting about Meghxit:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify:

