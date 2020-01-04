Prince George poses alongside the Queen in historic new portrait

The portrait was released to mark the start of the new decade

A historic new portrait has been released by the British royal family, showing the Queen posing alongside the next three heirs to the throne.

To mark the start of the new decade, photographer Ranald Mackechnie snapped a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

This is only the second official portrait of the Queen and her heirs, as the first was released in April 2016 to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Prince George of Cambridge is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The six-year-old is third in the line of succession to the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father.