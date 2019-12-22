The baptism was a star-studded occasion

PICS: Victoria Beckham shares snaps from Cruz and Harper’s baptism

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her son Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8, have been baptised.

The Spice Girl took to Instagram to share snaps from the big event.

The baptism was a star-studded occasion, with Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner acting as godparents.

The designer uploaded a family snap of her children alongside their godparents.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents,” she wrote.

Victoria can bee seen in the image wearing an all white, tailored ensemble.

All of Harper and Cruz’s godparents are longtime friends of David and Victoria.

Victoria shared a second snap of Cruz and Harper as they accepted their first sacrament.

“Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family,” she wrote.