Phillip Schofield’s daughter reveals she’s ‘proud’ of her dad for coming out in touching tribute

The 57-year-old came out as gay on Friday

Phillip Schofield’s daughter reveals she’s ‘proud’ of her dad for coming out...

Phillip Schofield’s daughter Molly has revealed she’s “proud” of her dad for coming out in a touching tribute posted on Instagram.

After Phillip came out as gay in a social media statement on Friday, his 27-year-old daughter posted a family photo on her Instagram Story today.

She posted the photo alongside the caption: “Love you always, so proud of you ❤️.”

Speaking on This Morning yesterday, Phillip praised his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby for being so supportive.

He said: “It wasn’t easy [telling my daughters]. But they are so amazing in their love and support. They jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug…”

“They hugged Steph and said, ‘It’s OK, this is fine.’ We will always be a family. We’ll always be that.”