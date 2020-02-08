Phillip Schofield’s daughter reveals she’s ‘proud’ of her dad for coming out in touching tribute

Phillip Schofield’s daughter Molly has revealed she’s “proud” of her dad for coming out in a touching tribute posted on Instagram.
After Phillip came out as gay in a social media statement on Friday, his 27-year-old daughter posted a family photo on her Instagram Story today.
She posted the photo alongside the caption: “Love you always, so proud of you ❤️.”
Speaking on This Morning yesterday, Phillip praised his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby for being so supportive.
He said: “It wasn’t easy [telling my daughters]. But they are so amazing in their love and support. They jumped up and gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug…”
“They hugged Steph and said, ‘It’s OK, this is fine.’ We will always be a family. We’ll always be that.”