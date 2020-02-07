Phillip Schofield insists he wasn’t ‘forced’ into coming out as gay

The presenter spoke about his decision to come out on This Morning today

Phillip Schofield has denied any speculation that he was forced into coming out as gay.

The popular TV presenter came out as a gay man in an emotional statement posted on social media today.

Not long after, Phillip appeared on This Morning with his co-host Holly Willoughby to talk about his decision.

During their chat, Holly said, “I think it’s really important to stress as well that you haven’t had your hand forced here at all,” and Phillip replied, “Nope, this is my decision. This is absolutely my decision.”

“It was something I knew that I had to do, and I don’t know what the world will be like now, I don’t know how this will be taken or what people will think,” he continued.

“But what I would say is that, yes I am very conscious of the hurt, and so my overriding emotion with my family is obviously going to be guilt, because I do feel guilty that, you know, this can’t be anything other than a painful process for them.”

“But at the same time, I will sit here and say, actually I’m proud of myself today,” he added.

Phillip reassured fans that coming out was his decision, after fans started speculating that he might have been blackmailed.

