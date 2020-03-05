Paige Turley reveals that ex Lewis Capaldi reached out to her after she won Love Island

“He’s always just been Lewis to me."

Paige Turley has revealed that her ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi has gotten in touch since she won the first ever winter edition of Love Island.

The former couple dated while they were both music students. Paige is currently going out with Finley Tapp, who she won the series with.

Paige shared that she reached out to Lewis to congratulate him on winning two Brit Awards.

Speaking to the BBC she said: “I actually text him to say congratulations on his Brits.”

“Yeah he text me back to congratulate me on Love Island so it’s good but I haven’t really had a chance to catch up with anybody.”

And when asked about their relationship she said that the former couple are “still good friends.”

“I think because I knew Lewis before, I don’t know him as the superstar.”

“He’s always just been Lewis to me. It’s normal,” she detailed.

Lewis has publicly supported his ex’s Love Island venture, even joking that if she wins, he deserves a cut of her 25k winnings.