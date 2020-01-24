Nas Majeed’s best friend slams Love Island for ‘comparing him to a dog’

Nas Majeed’s best friend slams Love Island for ‘comparing him to a...

Nas Majeed’s best friend has slammed Love Island for comparing him “to a dog”.

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted a video of Nas jumping on Callum and Sophie in bed in the morning.

They captioned the post, “Actual footage of my dog waking me up at 5am.”

Responding to Love Island’s tweet, Nas’ pal Murad Merali tweeted: “Comparing my best friend to a Dog, for no reason? What’s going on here?”

In another tweet, he added: “The desexualisation and objectification of Nas is unsettling to see.”

During his time in the villa, Nas hasn’t been very lucky in love, and he could be at risk of being dumped from the Island during tonight’s show.

Tonight, there will be a recoupling, and this time it’s ladies choice – which means Nas could be in trouble.

Making matters even worse, two new boys entered the villa during Thursday night’s episode, and let’s just say they definitely turned heads…