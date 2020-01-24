Myleene Klass opens up about normalising breastfeeding

The singer wants to destigmatize the natural way of nursing

Myleene Klass has opened up about normalising breastfeeding.

The former Hear’Say singer recently posted a gorgeous Instagram snap of herself feeding her newborn son 5-month-old Apollo.

41-year-old Myleene has revealed that those around her are used to her breastfeeding, but she still wishes to normalise the natural act.

“The fact I’ve got a baby in my 40s and that my body has given birth and is sustaining life, that’s a miracle, it’s an actual miracle,” she revealed to the Mail Online.

“It would be so easy just to overlook it and race back into normal life. I am overwhelmed by how fortunate I am.”

“I breastfeed at the radio, I breastfeed on the train, I breastfeed absolutely anywhere, anyone who’s around me is used to me breastfeeding,” she explained.

Myleene told the publication she is on a mission to destigmatize it so it is “easier” for everyone.

“It’s important to normalise breastfeeding, it’s more in this country because I think when you’re abroad there’s a different feel to it. I just want to normalise it so it makes it easier for everyone.”

She also revealed that since she gave birth her body is different but she is in no rush to return to her pre-pregnancy state.

“My boobs have got bigger, absolutely, that’s definitely one of the changes for sure. My body feels different, there’s no doubt about it. But I’m not trying to race my body back to anything.”

“Apollo feeds all the time, with boys it’s so different. He’s never, ever full. When I’m expressing and Sim messages me going ‘make sure you express another eight ounces,’ I’m like ‘Where am I going to squeeze that out of?'”

Myleene is also mother to 12-year-old Ava and 8-year-old Hero.