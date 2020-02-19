"Oh boy is my body starting to feel the strain of carrying this precious baby around"

Millie Mackintosh reveals she is ‘struggling’ in her final pregnancy trimester

Millie Mackintosh has revealed that she is finding the final trimester of her pregnancy difficult.

The Made in Chelsea star is expecting her first child with Hugo Taylor, another MIC alumni, and the pair are expecting a baby girl.

Posting a photo of her blooming bump to Instagram, Millie explained that she is feeling the “strain” of her immanent arrival.

“Entering the third trimester and oh boy is my body starting to feel the strain of carrying this precious baby around. My feet are aching so much I can only wear slippers or trainers. ”

“Hugo even suggested crocs to wear around the house!(not sure I’m there just yet!)”

“The heart burn is pretty constant and I’m REALLY struggling with sleep (3am wake up calls are no fun), it’s just so hard to get comfortable! More recently I’ve been experiencing a flare up of pelvic girdle pain which makes it painful to walk sometimes…..????”

“No wonder I’ve been feeling super emotional I’m aware it’s important to keep moving in your third trimester so I have my physio advising on my exercise, as movement will make me feel better both physically, mentally and emotionally…”

“I have to remind myself to allow plenty of down time, putting my feet up and focusing on enjoying the last few months before we meet our baby girl! The excitement is just too much!”

Millie and Hugo wed in the summer of 2018, and are expecting their first child in May.