Meghan Markle ‘shed a tear’ as she said goodbye to royal staff this week

The Duchess has left the UK after completing her final royal duties

Meghan Markle ‘shed a tear’ as she said goodbye to royal staff...

Meghan Markle reportedly shed a tear as she said goodbye to royal staff before jetting back to Canada this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their final engagement as senior members of the Royal family on Monday, and Meghan has since returned to Canada to be with their son Archie.

The couple chose to leave Archie with their nanny and Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney while they completed their final royal duties.

Before leaving the UK, the Telegraph has reported that the Duchess shed a tear as she said goodbye to royal staff during a “bittersweet” moment.

Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon also attended Meghan’s last private function as a senior royal in Buckingham Palace, and said she seemed emotional as she spoke to attendees.

She wrote: “The pervading emotion on Monday, as I watched the Duchess carry out her final private engagement, seemed to be profound sadness.”

“Sadness that it had come to this; sadness that they could not make it work and sadness that less than two years since that glittering fairy tale wedding, the first person of colour to join the British royal family was off.”

“How ironic that her final engagement was to be a Commonwealth service that celebrated diversity, uniqueness, and the strength we draw from embracing each other and our differences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 11, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

Bryony also said Meghan seemed sad for Harry having to leave his military roles.

She wrote: “Watching from the sidelines, her departure seemed bittersweet and tinged with huge sadness – not for herself, but for her husband.”

Although Meghan and Harry will be mostly based in North America going forward, the couple have been allowed to keep Frogmore Cottage in Windsor as a residence, despite quitting their roles as senior members of the royal family.

However, Harry and Meghan have promised to pay back £2.4million in taxpayers’ money, which was spent on the property’s renovations last year.

Since they jetted to Canada before Christmas, the couple and their son Archie have been staying at a multi-million dollar home on Vancouver Island.

It’s also believed the couple have been looking at rental properties in California, including lavish mansions in Malibu.

On March 31st, the couple will stop using their HRH titles, and their office in Buckingham Palace will officially close.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to become nearly financially independent, but Harry’s father Prince Charles will continue to offer them private financial support.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision will be reviewed in 12 months time, and it’s understood the door is being left open for them to return to their roles as senior working members of the family.