Meghan Markle flies to Canada solo – after ‘leaving baby Archie with nanny’

The former Suits star flew out without her husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly flown back to Canada – after leaving her son Archie there with a nanny.

The former Suits star has apparently jetted out to the country she spent her Christmas holidays in, with husband Prince Harry.

According to the Mail Online, Meghan “hadn’t planned” on staying in the UK for long, leaving baby Archie with a nanny while she and Prince Harry returned to London.

Harry and Meghan had already taken a “seven-week hiatus” from Royal duties, when they announced to the world that they were “stepping back” from their Royal roles.

Just three days after returning to London the California-born star packed her bags and flew back to see her son.

According to Royal insiders their shock announcement has caused “a crisis” in Buckingham Palace, and the Queen has asked the family to try and resolve their issues.

Although the couple have stated they want to “work to be financially independent”, it is reported that they still want on-going security as well as paid travel expenses.

It is also being reported that the Queen has no intention of stripping Harry and Meghan of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title.

However many Royal insiders have said the Queen was left “disappointed” by their shock announcement and that Harry “ignored” pleas from his grandmother and close aides to not post the social media statement.