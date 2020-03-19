Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share uplifting message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The couple have promised to share factual information and inspiring stories online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an uplifting message of hope, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than two weeks before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially quit their roles as senior members of the royal family, the couple took a moment to connect with their 11.3 million online followers.

They shared a quote which read, “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Meghan and Harry captioned the post: “These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.”

Showing their support for those working on the frontline, they wrote: “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home.”

“Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring.”

The couple then promised to share resources, information and inspiring stories over the coming weeks through their Instagram page.

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process—and build a digital neighborhood that feels safe for every one of us,” they wrote.

The couple and their son Archie are currently self-isolating at their home in Canada.

On March 31st, the couple will stop using their HRH titles, and their office in Buckingham Palace will officially close.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to become nearly financially independent, but Harry’s father Prince Charles will continue to offer them private financial support.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision will be reviewed in 12 months time, and it’s understood the door is being left open for them to return to their roles as senior working members of the family.

Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: