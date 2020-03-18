Mario Falcone forced to cancel his upcoming wedding due to coronavirus outbreak

The former TOWIE star was due to get married in Italy this summer

Mario Falcone and his fiancée Becky Miesner have been forced to cancel their upcoming wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The former TOWIE star and the makeup artist had their wedding booked for May 28 in Italy.

Becky confirmed the news on her Instagram Story, and admitted they are “heartbroken”.

She wrote: “Thursday 28th May 2020 was going to be our wedding day in Italy but we have decided to cancel due to the current situation, heartbroken.” [sic]

Mario and Becky had to cancel their wedding as they suspect Italy may still be in lockdown in May.

Italy is one of the worst affected countries outside of China, and 2,503 people have died from the coronavirus so far.

Since the outbreak began last December, over 200,000 people around the world have contracted the virus, and almost 8,000 have died.