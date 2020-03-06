Love Island’s Paige Turley reveals Finn Tapp wants her to move 400 miles from her family

Love Island winner Paige Turley have revealed that her boyfriend Finn Tapp wants her to move 400 miles away from her family.

After winning the first winter version of Love Island, the pair said they planned to move to Manchester together.

However, it looks like Finn has since changed his mind, and now wants Paige to move to his hometown of Milton Keynes – which is a long way from Glasgow.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Paige said: “We’ve always talked about moving to Manchester, but Finn’s trying to persuade me to move to Milton Keynes.”

“He loves it there,” she said, before adding, “We’re living in hotels at the moment, just going from place to place.”

It’s likely Finn wants to stay close to home, as the footballer is expected to see out his contract with Oxford City.

After Finn won Love Island with Paige, Oxford City’s commercial director Mick Livesey said: “He has a contract, so he has to finish the contract he has with the football club.”