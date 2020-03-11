Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp already know where they want to get MARRIED

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp already know where they...

Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have revealed where they want to get married.

The couple won the show’s first winter series last month, after the fell head over heels in love with each other during their time in the villa.

Since jetting back to the UK, their relationship has gotten even stronger, and pair are already considering marriage.

Speeaking to OK Magazine, Paige said: “I’ve always been a bit of a party girl — [I] never took anything too seriously.”

“But now we’re looking to the future and I’m actually considering things that I never thought I would.

“We’re going to get married in the Maldives and we’re going to get a puppy,” she said.

Finn added: “I think the main reason why I love Paige so much is just because I’m dead happy every time I’m with her. When I’m not with her, I want to be with her.”

“It just feels that now I can see myself building a life with her which is amazing.”

“I’ve never thought of that before but, now I’m with Paige, all I’m thinking about is the next five to 10 years being together.”