Love Island winner Paige Turley STILL hasn’t received her prize money

It hasn't stopped the 22-year-old from splashing her cash

Love Island winner Paige Turley is yet to receive her prize money.

The Scottish native and her partner Finley Tapp are owed a massive £50,000 from the ITV 2 reality show which ended a month ago.

Paige revealed in an interview with Heat Magazine that the pair still haven’t got the cash just yet.

“I’ve not actually received [the money] just yet, but when it comes through, I’m sure there will be a shopping trip,” she said.

Despite being left short the cash, Paige has been showing off her designer Louis Vuitton bag which is worth €1,200.

Ever since leaving the villa, it seems Paige and Finley’s relationship has been going from strength to strength.

Paige told OK! magazine: “We want to start a family quickly,” with Finn adding: “I’d like to be a dad before I’m 25.”

“I really want a boy, so if we have five girls, we’re going for six,” he said.