Love Island winner Paige Turley STILL hasn’t received her prize money

Love Island winner Paige Turley is yet to receive her prize money.
The Scottish native and her partner Finley Tapp are owed a massive £50,000 from the ITV 2 reality show which ended a month ago.
Paige revealed in an interview with Heat Magazine that the pair still haven’t got the cash just yet.
“I’ve not actually received [the money] just yet, but when it comes through, I’m sure there will be a shopping trip,” she said.
Despite being left short the cash, Paige has been showing off her designer Louis Vuitton bag which is worth €1,200.
Ever since leaving the villa, it seems Paige and Finley’s relationship has been going from strength to strength.
Paige told OK! magazine: “We want to start a family quickly,” with Finn adding: “I’d like to be a dad before I’m 25.”
“I really want a boy, so if we have five girls, we’re going for six,” he said.