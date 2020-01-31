Love Island winner Amber Gill is reportedly dating THIS top sportsman

Amber has been single since Love Island

Love Island winner Amber Gill is reportedly dating top footballer Fikayo Tomori.

Amber has reportedly enjoyed a number of dates with the UK based Chelsea and England footballer.

Amber has been spotted commenting on Fikayo’s Instagram posts in recent weeks.

A friend of Amber reportedly told The Sun: “They’ve been on two dates in as many weeks in London.”

“He’s even met her really good friends, so that tells you how serious she’s taking it. They’ve been chatting for quite a while now but only recently met properly.”

“They are both really busy and she doesn’t go on many dates, so it’s a really good sign.”

“She’s not usually one to show her feelings so quickly.”

Amber has been single since dating Greg O’Shea.

The pair won Love Island together, before splitting in the weeks after the show. Amber claims she was dumped via text by the Irish rugby pro, while Greg maintains that he did not end the relationship via text.

A rep for Amber Gill has been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.