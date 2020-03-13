Love Island star Shaughna Phillips set to sign huge six figure deal with fashion brand

The 25-year-old was one of the show's breakout stars

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips is set to sign a huge six figure deal with online fashion brand, In The Style.

A host of famous faces have launched their own edits with In The Style – including Charlotte Crosby, Jacqueline Jossa, former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, and our very own Suzanne Jackson.

A source told The Sun Online: “Shaughna is a great fit for In The Style.”

“She’s real, relatable and stands for all things girl power, something that is a key message of the brand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaughna Phillips (@shaughnaphillips) on Feb 23, 2020 at 11:57am PST

“She’s always been a big fan of In The Style and both parties are really excited for the collaboration.”

Although Shaughna didn’t win this year’s series, the 25-year-old was one of the show’s breakout stars as viewers loved how real she was.

It’s believed Shaughna is earning more than any of her fellow Islanders, as she can charge up to £4,500 for a sponsored post on Instagram.