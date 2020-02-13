Love Island star shares shocking photo to raise awareness of domestic violence

She claims that she faced a domestic violence situation last Valentine's Day

Love Island star Malin Andersson has shared a shocking snap to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The reality TV star alleged that she faced domestic violence last year, and uploaded an image of her injured face to Instagram.

“‘It’s only a scratch.’ ‘It’s hardly anything.’ ‘He won’t do it again.’ This was my Valentines last year,” she wrote.

“This year I choose self-love. I choose my worth. I choose to put me first. I choose happiness. I choose me.”

“Don’t worry about Valentines Day if you’re alone. I know I would rather be alone then back where I was. I urge you all, if you’re experiencing domestic abuse to please know that you are worth everything and more.”

“The best love you can give; is to yourself.”

The star then tagged two women’s aid support organisations.

Malin previously claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence last year, when she shared images of a number of bruises on her face and body.

“The external isn’t as bad as the internal,” she wrote on social media last November. “Damage not to my physical body but my mental health also. PTSD. Constant thoughts of ‘am I crazy, did any of this happen?’ Questioning myself.”

“Wondering how I kept quiet for so long. I lost myself completely. I wasn’t Malin, I was someone else. I was trapped. I thought I was ok. I thought that it was my fault.”

“I kept going back because I thought I was in love. I thought this was all love. It’s not.”

“I woke up one day and decided to break the cycle. I knew enough was enough. I didn’t know if I would ever see this day, the constant head f***, but I promise you the day I set free came to me, it will come to you.”

“They will make you out to be crazy. You’re not. Please seek help before it’s too late. END THE CYCLE.”

According to reports, her former partner has denied the allegations.

A representative for Malin has been contacted by Goss.ie for comment.