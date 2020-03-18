Love Island star responds to rumours she’s split from her co-star

They coupled up during this year's series

Love Island’s Jess Gale has responded to rumours she’s split from Ched Uzor.

The 20-year-old model coupled up with the 23-year-old scaffolder on the first winter version of Love Island this year, but some fans believe the pair have since parted ways.

During a Q+A session on Instagram with her twin sister Eve, Jess was asked: “Are you and Ched still together, I never see you most post much?”

The blonde beauty then replied: “Yeah, me and Ched are still together.”

“About the whole posting thing, I feel like we are maybe quite private and I don’t feel the need to plaster him all over social media whenever we do something or whenever we go out. We put our phones away and enjoy each others company.”

Although Jess is still seeing Ched, they’re not boyfriend and girlfriend just yet.

She continued: “Me and Ched aren’t official yet. I feel like it hasn’t been that long.”

“We’ve come out the villa and we’re getting to know each other in a different way, like you get to know what they’re really like. We’re taking it chill.”