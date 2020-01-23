Love Island star Ollie Williams back with his ex after he QUIT the show for her

It comes after fans petitioned for his removal from the villa

Love Island star Ollie Williams back with his ex after he QUIT...

Love Island star Ollie Williams has revealed that he is back with the woman he left the ITV dating show for.

On the third day in the villa, Ollie confessed to his fellow Islanders that he was leaving the show in hopes of rekindling romance with his ex.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he said.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.”

The 23-year-old who was coupled up with Paige Turley said that staying in the villa would be unfair to any other girl he may end up coupled up with.

“At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

In an interview with The Sun, Ollie has revealed that he is back with his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer, and the pair plan to wed.

“I now realise that Laura is the girl I want to marry,” he revealed to the publication.

“I’m so grateful she has taken me back. We’re going to move in together in London over the next few months. I can’t wait to start a life with her.”

The couple dated for 18 months before splitting up due to the distance between them.

“She was living up in London and I was based in Cornwall. I was driving up to see her, she was getting the train down to see me, so it was costing her a bomb,” the multi-millionaire explained.

“There was no bad blood, it was just the wrong time for us.”

Ollie also explained to the publication why he applied for Love Island if he was still interested in his ex.

“I was twiddling my thumbs and my mates suggested I go on Love Island – it seemed like fun.

“I told her about the show at New Year, I wanted her to hear it from me, she wasn’t happy and had her suspicions as I had been up and down to London for various different promos for the series. The execs said I had to keep it a secret or I would lose my spot.”

While Ollie was in the villa, fans petitioned to have him removed from the show because of his links to trophy hunting.