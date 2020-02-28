Love Island star Laura Anderson pays tribute to Caroline Flack with new tattoo

"This is for you Caroline..."

Laura Anderson has paid tribute to Caroline Flack by getting a new tattoo.

The blonde beauty, who appeared on Love Island back in 2018, got the words “Be Kind” tattooed on her wrist alongside a blue butterfly.

Following Caroline’s death, the hashtag #BeKind trended on Twitter, referencing a quote Caroline had posted on Instagram just a few months before she sadly took her own life.

Sharing two photos of her new ink, Laura wrote: “It’s not until now this has become ‘fashionable’ All I’ve ever wanted is to be kind.”

She added: “This is for you Caroline 🕊and the rest of the human race.. #bekind 🦋

Laura previously shared a tribute to the TV presenter on Instagram, writing, “Caroline will always be a beautiful, funny, talented and unique woman with a lot of passion and heart for all that she did.”

“I can’t believe you’re no longer here. You were and always will be loved by so many and I’m so sorry this life didn’t give you the support that you needed.”

Months before her tragic death, Caroline was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.