Love Island star denies liposuction as she defends dramatic weightloss

"I got myself out of a horrible place into a happy place doing this"

Love Island star Alexandra Cane has been forced to deny using liposuction to lose weight.

The star has recently showed off her dramatic 2 stone weight loss in a selection of Instagram photos.

Alexandra, who was praised for her fit and curvy physique, has shed a substantial amount of weight and is now promoting her tailored diet and fitness regimen.

Some of her 1.3 million followers accused her Love Islander of turning to liposuction to sculpt her new shape.

However, Alexandra has denied the accusations.

“I just want you guys to know that I would never do anything that is unnatural or a quick fix,” she posted.

“My fitness journey has been completely authentic and I’ve put in a lot of hard work and decimation to get to where I am now.”

“I want to inspire you, support you and motivate you. I got myself out of a horrible place into a happy place doing this and I want to share how I’ve done it.”

“If I hear another person commenting, saying I’ve had liposuction OF ALL THINGS! – to get to where I am – I’ll go the hell off because this is absolutely not what I’m about.”

Posting a video of her body, she wrote: “No surgery. No lipo. No quick fads. No detox teas. Just effort, consistency, knowledge & application.”

