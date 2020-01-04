Love Island Australia star Grant Crapp ‘loses everything’ in devastating bushfires

Love Island Australia star Grant Crapp has revealed that he’s “lost everything” in one of the country’s many fires.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old updated fans as his home was engulfed by flames on the New South Wales South coast.

Days later, Grant has shared photos and videos of his home, which has been completely destroyed.

He also shared heartbreaking photos of his animals, including a horse and an alpaca, who were badly injured during the fire.

Grant captioned the post: “Reality of the bushfires. Lost everything. Grateful that the people that matter are still with me.”

Grant was living at the house with his girlfriend Lucy Cartwright, and they had only bought it about eight months ago for a rumoured $770,000.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, the reality star, who won the Australian version of Love Island in 2018, warned residents in the area to be prepared for more fires.

“Everyone in the south coast region please be ready. Bateman’s Bay Area… this afternoon we are expecting gail force winds (north easterly, then sweeping back to a southernly,” he wrote.

“Be aware of burnt trees. They will fall and will create havoc, blocking roads and potentially trapping you. Follow your safety plan and get out if you feel are under threat.”

According to the latest reports, over 130 fires are burning across New South Wales and Victoria, destroying millions of acres of land.

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes, and it’s believed 17 people have been killed, with many others still unaccounted for.

According to ecologists from the University of Sydney, an estimated 480 million mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed in the fires since September.