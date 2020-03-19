Little Mix forced to CANCEL live TV show amid coronavirus fears

The band were searching for brand new talent

Little Mix have been forced to postpone the filming of their new TV show The Search.

The BBC show will see the X-Factor winners search for a brand new superstar band.

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards have sought out the best vocal talent across the UK and Ireland to mentor on their brand new series.

Their summer concerts and music video shoots have also been called off, according to The Sun.

“The girls’ well-being is of utmost priority to everyone so a video shoot for this week has been canned,” a source told the publication.

“Perrie was unable to make a gig in Brazil at the start of the month because she was unwell and no one wants to risk anyone else getting poorly.”

The band have already recorded most of their show, but the live performance aspects have now been postponed.

“As well as the shoot being off, the girls have been told the live shows for their TV series The Search are going to be delayed.”

“The plan was to air four live shows every Saturday night across May.”

