Liam Payne praises ‘understanding’ ex Cheryl for parenting their son

Liam Payne has praised his ex-partner Cheryl Cole for her parenting.
The singer explained that Cheryl takes on the primary parenting role in their son Bear’s life while he is on tour.
Speaking in a new video for British Vogue, the former One Direction star explained that he misses his son while he’s performing abroad.
“If I could fit one person in my bag, it would have to be my son,” he said.
“It’s hard being out on the road and missing him, working away as much as I do.”
“His mum’s super understanding with me, she takes great care of him. I always know he’s really well looked after,” he told the In The Bag series.
“It’s just the little moments you miss out on sometimes that I’d love to be there for more.”
However, Liam brings a little reminder of his son with him wherever he goes.
Showcasing a bottle of his favourite scent, Liam said: “My son bought me this for Father’s Day which says “Daddy, from Bear” which always brings a smile to my face when I’m putting it on.