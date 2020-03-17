Lewis Capaldi claps back at critics after going ahead with concert amid COVID-19 outbreak

The concert was "in full compliance" with government guidelines

Lewis Capaldi claps back at critics after going ahead with concert amid...

Lewis Capaldi was criticised by many after he chose to go ahead with his scheduled concert in Scotland, performing to 11,500 people.

The star performed to a packed audience on Sunday night, despite government advice against gatherings of more than 500 to prevent the use of essential facilities such as healthcare amid the current outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

The number of UK cases of coronavirus has increased to 1,372.

Across Europe: everyone isolating at home to save lives.

Aberdeen: 11,000 folk pack in to watch Lewis Capaldi….. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JPkGIL9LhL — StoviesPlz (@Stoviesplz) March 15, 2020

Many fans and followers took to social media, dubbing the concert gathering as “irresponsible” and suggesting that it could contribute to the spread of the virus.

A representative for Lewis explained that the concert was within the recommendations of the UK government, telling Metro:

“The final show of Lewis’s UK arena tour in Aberdeen on Sunday 15th March went ahead in full compliance with the advisory document on mass gatherings issued by the Scottish government at 1pm on the same day.”

11,500 people are expected to attend the Lewis Capaldi concert this evening at the P&J arena in Aberdeen. Irresponsible & Complete madness. — JackElphinstone (@JackElphinstone) March 15, 2020

“The document states that the advice applies from Monday 16th March and is ‘not expected to have a significant impact on the spread of Covid-19, and this is not its purpose’, but that it aims ‘to relieve pressure on public services, including emergency services’.”

“Security, first aid, medical and welfare teams were paid for by the organisers as normal and the venue had additional signage in place to highlight best practice on hygiene during the event.”

A number if musicians have chosen to reschedule their tours to prevent the spread of the virus amid the current global coronavirus pandemic.