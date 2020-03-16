Lewis Burton shares heartbreaking tribute to Caroline Flack one month after her death

"It just doesn’t seem real."

Lewis Burton shares heartbreaking tribute to Caroline Flack one month after her...

Lewis Burton has shared a touching tribute to his late girlfriend Caroline Flack.

The Love Island host died in her London apartment on February 15th 2020.

To mark the one month anniversary of her passing, Lewis posted a poignant message to the presenter.

“It’s already been a month I love and miss you so much, I never thought that one day I will never be able to see or speak to you again,” he began, sharing a broken heart emoji.

“I wake up and think you’re going to be laying next to me or you’re going to call me in a minute.”

“It just doesn’t seem real. I wish I could give you a kiss and a cuddle and say everything is going to be ok.”

“I am so grateful I met you I just want to make you proud.”

Caroline’s funeral took place on March 10th 2020.

Last month, at Poplar Coroner’s Court, the coroner revealed that the TV presenter died by hanging when she took her own life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Burton (@mrlewisburton) on Feb 15, 2020 at 11:42pm PST

The star was facing a difficult time in her life as she faced trial for the alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis, despite both Caroline and Lewis denying that an assault ever occurred.

The incident forced her to step down from hosting ITV2’s Love Island, and she was temporarily replaced by Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.