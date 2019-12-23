Lewis Burton breaks silence following Caroline Flack’s court appearance

The TV presenter was charged with assault by beating

Lewis Burton has broke his silence following Caroline Flack’s court appearance.

The 40-year-old appeared in Highbury Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with assault by beating.

It came after she was arrested in the early hours of December 12th following an alleged altercation at her home in Islington, London.

Taking to Instagram stories, Lewis denied the prosecution’s allegation that Caroline hit him in his sleep with a lamp.

“It’s heartbreaking I can’t see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp,” he wrote.

“Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now.”

During this morning’s court proceedings, Caroline’s defence team reportedly applied for her bail terms to be lifted.

The terms meant that Caroline was banned from making contact with her 27-year-old boyfriend.

As the court refused to lift the terms, the former Love Island presenter is legally unable to speak to or see her beau.

Caroline pled not guilty to the charges brought before her in court.

She also released her own statement on Instagram following her court appearance.

“Thankfully I know a lot you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing,” she wrote.

“Thank you for your continued support and love, it’s going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I’m allowed to.”

Caroline Flack will return to court in March as the case heads to trial to decide her fate.