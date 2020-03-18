Lauren Pope shows off baby bump as she reveals she’s self-isolating

Lauren Pope has shown off her baby bump in her latest Instagram post, as she revealed she is self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The television personality looked glowing as she showcased her baby bump to her followers on the social media platform.
She wrote: “All dolled up & nowhere to go…Literally! Pregnancy isolation has officially begun.”
“What a strange time for us all, I’m going to be doing exactly what has been suggested & reduce contact as much as poss & it sounds like a lot of you are also doing the same.”
All dolled up & nowhere to go…Literally! Pregnancy isolation has officially begun🤰🏼⠀ ⠀ What a strange time for us all, I'm going to be doing exactly what has been suggested & reduce contact as much as poss & it sounds like alot of you are also doing the same.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ I've been trying to reply via DM to as many of you as I can as I didn't want to repost your personal responses but feel free to keep messaging if your worried or feeling alone, there are so many of you that haven't even announced your pregnant yet so feel like you can't talk to anyone else about what's going on 😭 I'll try to repost as much up to date official info I come across over on my stories & of course keep replying to you on here…No better time to all pull together & be there for each other. Stay safe ❤️
She also invited pregnant women to message her for advice to start a group conversation.
She wrote: “I’ve been trying to reply via DM to as many of you as I can as I didn’t want to repost your personal responses but feel free to keep messaging if your worried or feeling alone.”
“I’ll try to repost as much up to date official info I come across over on my stories & of course keep replying to you on here.”
“No better time to all pull together & be there for each other. Stay safe ❤️”
The former TOWIE star announced last week that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman.
The 37-year-old confirmed the news on Instagram an Instagram post, containing a picture of a sonogram and two polaroid photos showing off the growing bump.
The post was captioned: “Pure Happiness 💕.”