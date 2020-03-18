Lauren Pope shows off baby bump as she reveals she’s self-isolating

The TOWIE star has offered advice to other pregnant women amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Lauren Pope has shown off her baby bump in her latest Instagram post, as she revealed she is self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The television personality looked glowing as she showcased her baby bump to her followers on the social media platform.

She wrote: “All dolled up & nowhere to go…Literally! Pregnancy isolation has officially begun.”

“What a strange time for us all, I’m going to be doing exactly what has been suggested & reduce contact as much as poss & it sounds like a lot of you are also doing the same.”

She also invited pregnant women to message her for advice to start a group conversation.

She wrote: “I’ve been trying to reply via DM to as many of you as I can as I didn’t want to repost your personal responses but feel free to keep messaging if your worried or feeling alone.”

“I’ll try to repost as much up to date official info I come across over on my stories & of course keep replying to you on here.”

“No better time to all pull together & be there for each other. Stay safe ❤️”

The former TOWIE star announced last week that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman.

The 37-year-old confirmed the news on Instagram an Instagram post, containing a picture of a sonogram and two polaroid photos showing off the growing bump.

The post was captioned: “Pure Happiness 💕.”