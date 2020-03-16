The TOWIE star is expecting her first child

Lauren Pope reveals when her baby is due

Lauren Pope has announced she is expecting her first child with millionaire boyfriend, Tony Keterman.

The TOWIE star has revealed she is due in the summer.

Replying to a follower on Instagram during a Q&A session, Lauren wrote “I’m past the 5 month mark already so will be here in the Summer and I’ve never been more excited about anything in my life”

37 year-old Lauren announced the fantastic news on Instagram and simply captioned “Pure Happiness”.

View this post on Instagram Pure Happiness 💕 A post shared by L A U R E N (@laurenpopey) on Mar 12, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Lauren has been with her boyfriend Tony Keterman, 33, for just over a year.

Their romance began after Tony slid into Lauren’s DM’s and they have been loved up ever since.

Tony also happens to be a millionaire, working as chief Executive of a foreign exchange trading firm Hamilton Court FX.

Lauren’s celebrity friends have showered her with congratulations, with Gemma Collins commenting “Wow 💖💗💖💗💖❤️💫 So happy 💖” and Vicky Pattison saying “congratulations beautiful girl”

Lauren has always been open about her want to be a mum. In 2014, she revealed that she wanted to meet someone and have children within the next five years.

Lauren is now the fourth TOWIE star to announce a pregnancy over the last few months. She follows Lucy Mecklenburgh, Lydia Bright and Danielle Armstrong.