Home UK Showbiz Lauren Pope reveals when her baby is due

Lauren Pope reveals when her baby is due

The TOWIE star is expecting her first child

By
Bronagh Healy
-
SHARE

Lauren Pope has announced she is expecting her first child with millionaire boyfriend, Tony Keterman.

The TOWIE star has revealed she is due in the summer.

Replying to a follower on Instagram during a Q&A session, Lauren wrote “I’m past the 5 month mark already so will be here in the Summer and I’ve never been more excited about anything in my life”

37 year-old Lauren announced the fantastic news on Instagram and simply captioned “Pure Happiness”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Pure Happiness 💕

A post shared by L A U R E N (@laurenpopey) on

Lauren has been with her boyfriend Tony Keterman, 33, for just over a year.

Their romance began after Tony slid into Lauren’s DM’s and they have been loved up ever since.

Tony also happens to be a millionaire, working as chief Executive of a foreign exchange trading firm Hamilton Court FX.

Instagram

Lauren’s celebrity friends have showered her with congratulations, with Gemma Collins commenting “Wow 💖💗💖💗💖❤️💫 So happy 💖” and Vicky Pattison saying “congratulations beautiful girl”

Lauren has always been open about her want to be a mum. In 2014, she revealed that she wanted to meet someone and have children within the next five years.

Lauren is now the fourth TOWIE star to announce a pregnancy over the last few months. She follows Lucy Mecklenburgh, Lydia Bright and Danielle Armstrong.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR