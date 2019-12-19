Lauren Goodger responds after being ‘tricked’ into promoting POISON diet drink

Lauren Goodger has responded after she was tricked into promoting a fake diet drink, which she was told contained Hydrogen Cyanide.

The 33-year-old was secretly filmed for a BBC Three documentary ‘Blindboy Undestroys the World’ agreeing to promote the poisonous drink, despite having never tried it.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Lauren said that being set up was “not fair”, and she has since fired her agent.

“I’ve been completely set up and it’s not really fair. I wanna make it clear that I have since split with the agent who set up that job audition and my new team would never put me in a situation like that,” she said.

“Basically, my old agent was desperate to get me work because I think she thought she was going to lose me to another agency.”

“She called me up and said ‘I’ve got you an audition for a water company, meet me at this address.'”

“I never saw the script beforehand, I didn’t know anything about the product so when they were explaining it to me it was the first time I was learning anything about it.”

The TOWIE star slammed the incident saying she couldn’t have known that the substance was dangerous because she’s “not a scientist.”

“I’m not a scientist. I don’t know what hydrogen cyanide is and I’ve never heard of it before.”

“I genuinely just thought it was some special ingredient that was being used. Like if you asked me what is in Lucozade I couldn’t tell you.

“The BBC set me up and I feel like I’ve been unfairly targeted by them,” she added.