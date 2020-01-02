Kem Cetinay goes public with secret girlfriend Lexi Hyzler

It is his first public relationship since splitting from Amber Davies

Kem Cetinay has officially gone public with his first girlfriend since splitting from Love Island star Amber Davies.

The former couple won the series together in 2017.

In a re-cap on 2019 post on Kem’s Instagram feed, he shared a sweet snap of himself and his new partner Lexi Hyzler.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:06am PST

“2019 was such a big year I am forever grateful for all the experiences I had,” Kem wrote.

“Very thankful for the special people around me. Excited for 2020.”

A source told the MailOnline: “Kem took his time with dating after Love Island but now he couldn’t be happier.”

“It was important for Kem not to rush into anything after Love Island, but things felt natural with Lexi.”

“Kem is very close to his family and in particular his mum, who absolutely adores her.”

Lexi does not have a huge social media presence, but is reported to be a student hailing from Malta.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: