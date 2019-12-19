Katie Price’s boyfriend Kris Boyson appears in court for threatening police officer

Katie Price’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Kris Boyson appeared in court today, charged with allegedly threatening a police officer.

The charge was in relation to an incident on October 11th, 2018, when Boyson came to Katie’s defence after she was being hounded outside her home.

Kris reportedly told the court that he was getting ready for work when Katie called him “crying her eyes out”, saying she needed some help as people were outside her home.

It happened the day after Katie was arrested for drunk-driving, and Kris claims he was stressed.

“We obviously had got no sleep. It was a very stressful situation for us both. Kate got up early in the morning to leave,” he reportedly told the court.

“I was getting ready for work when I get a phone call from her crying her eyes out saying people were outside and she needed some help. She wanted me to come outside.”

Kris was accused of telling PC Paul Blundell, “I am going to break your f****** jaw,” after he argued with two photographers that were taking photos of his girlfriend.

However, he was cleared of the charge after speaking in court today.

“I was worried because it was the police against me, but it was clearly shown that I was right all along,” he said outside the court.

“I feel like I was being mistreated because of who I was and the situation. It’s a massive relief, I can get on with my life.”