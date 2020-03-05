Joe Swash rushed to hospital after Dancing On Ice accident

"I had to get rushed to hospital and have an operation"

Joe Swash has revealed that he was rushed to hospital after a Dancing on Ice stunt went wrong.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he revealed that his dance partner Alex Murphy kicked him in the ear while wearing an ice skate as they rehearsed for Sunday’s Dancing On Ice final.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Joe explained: “I thought we’d get the elephant out of the room and talk about this stupid, ridiculous bandage on my head.”

“So basically what happened was me and Al were doing disco dad and her skate kicked me in the ear which gave me cauliflower ear.”

“Then it go infected which meant last night I had to get rushed to hospital and have an operation on it and cut it open and drain out all the gooey stuff.”

Despite his injury, Joe has confirmed that he will be taking part in the final on Sunday.

However, he may look a little unusual, as he needs to wear his protective spongey bandage.

“The best thing is the doctor said I have to keep this on my head until Sunday so all week we’re going to be doing the Bolero looking like this,” he laughed.