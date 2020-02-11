Jeremy Kyle welcomes his first child with fiancee Vicky Burton

UK TV presenter Jeremy Kyle has welcomed his first child with his new partner.

The veteran talk show host, aged 54, welcomed a child with fiancée Vicky Burton, aged 38.

The daytime TV star has reportedly had a baby boy.

A source told The Sun: “This is wonderful news for both of them.”

”Of course it has been an extremely tough time, but it’s lovely to have something to celebrate together.”

“They’re very much united and hoping to move forwards with their new son and the rest of their family.”

Jeremy already has five children from a previous relationship.

Jeremy recently had his show, The Jeremy Kyle Show, cancelled after reports emerged that a participant on the series had allegedly taken their own life.