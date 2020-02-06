Jamie Laing set to make a Strictly Come Dancing comeback

"Knowing he can come back and give it another shot has made him really excited."

Jamie Laing is set to return to Strictly Come Dancing for the new season.

The Made in Chelsea reality star was meant to star on the most recent season of the UK series, but was forced to drop out due to injury.

His show replacement Kelvin Fletcher ended up winning the series with Jamie’s dance partner Oti Mabuse.

A source told The Mail Online: “Jamie has been in contact with the BBC and has confirmed he’s fighting fit and that he’s more than able to take part in the next series.”

Jamie was reportedly devastated to sustain an injury last September.

A source told The Sun: “Jamie was devastated when he couldn’t carry on because of his nasty foot injury.”

“He went through a lot of physiotherapy to get well again and now he’s completely recovered.”

“Having a place on TV’s most prestigious dancing show, then having it taken away through something that was no fault of his own was a bitter pill to swallow.”

